Korean Christian body decries Trump nuclear-carrier decision

April 14, 2017

The National Council of Churches in Korea, a Protestant and Orthodox ecumenical body in South Korea, expressed grave concern about the Trump administration’s decision to send a nuclear carrier to the area.

Rev. Kim Young Ju, the organization’s general secretary, said that the action is “of no help” and “heightens military tensions.”

Calling upon the US to engage in dialogue with North Korea, Kim said, “We are fearful that South Korea may be facing military occupation if tensions continue to rise.”

