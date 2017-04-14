Catholic World News

USCCB president expresses solidarity with persecuted Copts

April 14, 2017

Following the recent attacks on Coptic churches in Egypt, the president of the US bishops’ conference expressed his “deepest sadness,” prayers, and condolences.

Echoing Pope Francis’s prayers for the victims and the conversion of the persecutors, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston also prayed for Egypt, “that it may seek justice, find healing, and strengthen protection for Coptic Christians and other religious minorities who wish only to live in peace.”

