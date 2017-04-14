Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop: Boko Haram is demonic, must be fought spiritually

April 14, 2017

The Nigerian jihadist organization Boko Haram is making increasing use of child suicide bombers, according to a new UNICEF report.

Bishop Oliver Dashe Doeme of Maiduguri, where the terrorist group is particularly active, said that “the battle against Boko Haram should not be limited to the physical realm, but it needs to be fought in the spiritual realm, for it is a demonic attack.”

The prelate said that 80,000 Catholics have fled to Cameroon and that 250 churches in northeastern Nigeria were destroyed in 2014 alone, according to a Catholic Herald report.

