Pope Francis’ Via Crucis at the Colosseum: full text of meditations

April 14, 2017

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff has released the meditations for the Way of the Cross at which Pope Francis will preside.

The Way of the Cross takes place on Good Friday evening in the Colosseum.

The meditations on the stations were prepared by the French Catholic biblical scholar Anne-Marie Pelletier. For the first time since 2009, the meditations have been written for 14 biblical stations, rather than the 14 traditional stations.

