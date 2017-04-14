Catholic World News

EWTN, America editor named consulters to Vatican body

April 14, 2017

Pope Francis has appointed 13 consulters to the Vatican’s Secretariat for Communications.

Three of the 13 consulters, who will serve in an advisory capacity, are Americans. Michael Warsaw is chairman and CEO of the EWTN Global Catholic Network; Father James Martin, SJ, is editor-at-large of America; and Ann Carter is cofounder of the Boston PR firm Rasky Baerlein Strategic Communications.

Among the other new appointees are Graham Ellis of BBC Radio, Dino Cataldo Dell’Accio of the United Nations’ Information and Communications Technology division, and the deans of three pontifical universities in Rome.

Father Martin, the most prominent of the Americans appointed as consulters, is a popular author and blogger with a record of support for gay rights. In 2016 he was given the “Bridge Building Award” by New Ways Ministry, a pro-homosexual group that has drawn cautions from both the Vatican and the US bishops’ conference. The title of his most recent book reflects the theme of that award: Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion, and Sensitivity.

