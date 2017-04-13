Catholic World News

Cause opened for beatification of French priest slain at altar last year

April 13, 2017

The Archdiocese of Rouen has opened a formal cause for the beatification of Father Jacques Hamel, who was killed by Islamic terrorists last July while he was celebrating Mass in the church of St. Etienne du Rouvray.

Ordinarily the Vatican requires a five-year waiting period after the death of a candidate before a cause can be opened. But Pope Francis waived that rule in the case of Father Hamel, responding to pleas from French Catholics.

Archbishop Dominique Lebrun of Rouen announced the opening of the cause during the Chrism Mass in his archdiocese on Holy Thursday.

