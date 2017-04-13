Catholic World News

Palestinian leader hopes papal visit to Egypt will strengthen moderate Muslims

April 13, 2017

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has written to Pope Francis, offering his best wishes that the Pope’s visit to Egypt later this month will strengthen moderate Muslims.

Abbas said that the Pope’s plan to visit Egypt “reflects your commitment to achieve justice and peace and encourage moderate voices all over the world, especially in our region.”

http://www.ansamed.info/ansamed/en/news/sections/politics/2017/04/12/popes-egypt-visit-will-encourage-moderate-islam-abbas_ec4c321b-55a1-46dc-801f-db7142b1e47d.html

