USCCB calls for renewed efforts for Syrian peace

April 13, 2017

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, and Bishop Oscar Cantú, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, said in a recent joint statement that “the Syrian people urgently need a political solution.”

“We ask the United States to work tirelessly with other governments to obtain a ceasefire, initiate serious negotiations, provide impartial humanitarian assistance, and encourage efforts to build an inclusive society in Syria that protects the rights of all its citizens, including Christians and other minorities,” the prelates said in their statement.

They added, “We once again make our own the earlier call of our Holy Father, Pope Francis: ‘I exhort the international community to make every effort to promote clear proposals for peace in that country without further delay, a peace based on dialogue and negotiation, for the good of the entire Syrian people.’”

