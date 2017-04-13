Catholic World News

Patriarch calls for Catholic-Orthodox cooperation to decrease East-West conflict

April 13, 2017

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow received Italian President Sergio Mattarella on April 12 and said that “the Catholic Church and the Russian Orthodox Church can and should do everything to make the world a more peaceful place.”

The head of the Russian Orthodox Church said that Catholics and Orthodox should work “to decrease the level of confrontation between East and West so that we again feel ourselves belonging to one cultural environment, which we call Europe.”

“I think our shared convictions—Pope Francis’ and mine—are that today religious factor should contribute to reconciliation of people in the European continent and spiritual union among them,” Patriarch Kirill added, according to an Interfax report.

