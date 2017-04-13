Catholic World News

Pope to visit Pius VI’s birthplace and Bologna

April 13, 2017

The Holy See Press Office has announced that Pope Francis will visit Cesena, the birthplace of Pope Pius VI (1717-1799), on October 1 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of his birth.

Cesena, now of city of 97,000, is located in the north-central Italian region of Emilia-Romagna. Pius VI, who reigned from 1775 to 1799, was taken prisoner by Napoleon’s troops and died in France.

Later on October 1, the Pope will travel from Cesena to Bologna for an archdiocesan Eucharistic congress. In Bologna, he will celebrate Mass, lead the recitation of the Angelus, eat with the poor, and address youth, priests, and university representatives.

