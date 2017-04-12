Catholic World News

Italian bishops’ spokesman says West responsible for refugees’ plight

April 12, 2017

Bishop Nunzio Galantino, the secretary-general of the Italian bishops’ conference, has said that Western nations—and Italy in particular—have an obligation to accept refugees from troubled countries, since the West has contributed to their suffering.

“This movement of people—generated by us, by our indifference, by a lack of solidarity, by exploitation, by ‘just’ wars and forgotten wars,” demands a generous response, Bishop Galantino said. “We can’t but recognize our responsibility,” he added.

The bishop said that Italy has been denying the proper rights of asylum seekers since 2011. He lamented the failure to recognize the responsibility incurred by “those who violated other people’s land, those who exploited peoples and lands, those who impoverished, those who sold arms and profited from war.”

