Top Anglican leaders issue statement lamenting Reformation break in Christian unity

April 12, 2017

Two leading prelates of the Church of England have issued a statement calling upon the faithful to acknowledge “the lasting damage done five centuries ago to the unity of the Church” by the Reformation.

Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and Archbishop John Sentamu of York said that the conflicts among Christians that occurred with the Reformation were a clear offense against Christ’s call to unity. “A legacy of mistrust and competition would then accmopany the astonishing global spread of Christianity in the centuries that followed,” they said.

