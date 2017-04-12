Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke reveals Pope has not answered request for a meeting

April 12, 2017

Cardinal Raymond Burke has revealed that he has asked for, but has not yet been granted, an audience with Pope Francis.

Cardinal Burke, who has asked the Holy Father to clarify Amoris Laetitia, said in an InfoVaticana interview that he wanted to meet privately with the Pontiff to discuss the matter. “But I have not spoken to him, and he has not granted me an audience,” he said. He explained that he has not received an answer to his request for a meeting.

The American cardinal also disclosed that he is no longer serving in any practical role with the Knights of Malta. Although he still carries the title of Patron of the Order of Malta, he said, “the Pope has made clear that the only person who can treat questions of the Order of Malta in the name of the Holy Father is Archbishop Becciu.” Archbishop Becciu was appointed as a special delegate to the Order in the wake of a controversy that resulted in the resignation of the Order’s leader.

Speaking about that controversy in his interview with InfoVaticana, Cardinal Burke said that a key issue was the acceptance of a large, mysterious donation. The cardinal said that “there is no clear knowledge about who the donor is, what is the exact nature of the bequest, how it is to be administered, and that is not right.”

