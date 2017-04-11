Catholic World News

2018 Synod needs input from all young people, not just Catholics, cardinal says

April 11, 2017

Cardinal Lorenzo Baldesseri, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, says that Pope Francis wants input from all of the world’s young people—not just Catholics—in preparation for the 2018 Synod meeting.

The Synod office is currently collecting ideas for the 2018 assembly, which will focus on youth and vocation. Cardinal Baldisseri says that the ideas of young people are particularly important, and the Synod office hopes to include “all young people in the world, not just Catholics or Christians, but also those of other faiths or religions, and even those who are non-believers.”

“The idea is to reach all young people, or at least the greatest number possible,” the cardinal says.

In January, the Synod office announced that a questionnaire, designed to attract the attention of young people, would be posted on the Vatican web site by the beginning of March. That site—www.sinodogiovani2018.va—has not yet become active.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!