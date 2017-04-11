Catholic World News

South Sudan: bishop begs leaders to stop, cites civilian suffering

April 11, 2017

A Catholic bishop in South Sudan is pleading with warring leaders to end violence, especially violence against civilians.

Bishop Edward Hiiboro Kussala of Tombura-Yambio, the president of the troubled country’s episcopal conference, said that a recent visit to the city of Wau “brought me to uncontrollable tears” because of the suffering he witnessed among the people there. He reported thata he had encountered “death, hate, hunger, huge displacement, intolerance, empty and destroyed infrastructure, senseless killings and disarray.”

“You have the strength, the power, the influence and obligation to use whatever you have at hand to solve the problems facing the people,” the bishop said to the country’s leaders.

