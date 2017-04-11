Catholic World News

Noted Evangelical, ‘Bible Answer Man,’ becomes Orthodox

April 11, 2017

Hank Hanegraaff, a noted Evangelical leader and talk-show host, has been received into the Greek Orthodox Church, along with his wife and two of their twelve children.

Hanegraaff, who is known as the “Bible Answer Man,” has been known for his outspoken criticism of cults and his defense of controversial Christian teachings on moral issues. He was chrismated at St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Palm Sunday.

