Catholic World News

Papal congratulations to Portuguese radio station on 80th anniversary

April 11, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a congratulatory message to a Portuguese Catholic radio station that is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

The Pope praised Radio Renascença for its work in spreading the Gospel message and promoting “fraternal solidarity and the mercy of God in the heart of humanity.” He promises his “prayers for the fruitfulness of its many evangelizing initiatives.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!