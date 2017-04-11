Catholic World News

Franciscan brother killed in Venezuela, food stolen

April 11, 2017

A Franciscan brother was murdered in Venezuela on April 10, and food he had collected for the needy was stolen.

Brother Diego Begolla was found dead in his office at the Casa Hogar, a home that cares for the elderly and disabled in La Victoria, in the Aragua state. He had apparently been stabbed by burglars. Police reported that a computer had been stolen from the office, along with all the food supplies for the institution.

Food supplies are particularly valuable in Venezuela today because of acute shortages.

