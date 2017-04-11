Action Alert!
On this day each month we have little regular pledged income: Just $225.   Become a monthly Sustaining Member today and SAVE THE DAY!
Catholic World News

Belgian Catholic university removes faculty member for pro-life stand

April 11, 2017

The Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium has dismissed a faculty member who provoked outcries by describing abortion as a form of murder.

Stephanie Mercier was charged by feminist groups with using his classroom to promote his own political views, after he told a first-year philosophy class that abortion was the taking of an innocent human life. In response to protests, the university first suspended his classes, then informed him that he was being dismissed.

Mercier said that he was given no reason for his dismissal. The university said only that in his class, “the serenity required for teaching was not assured.” The Beligan Catholic bishops’ conference said that the matter was between the teacher and the university.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: feedback - Apr. 11, 2017 10:45 AM ET USA

    This is a great scandal and the University of Louvain should no longer be considered Catholic by anyone.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.