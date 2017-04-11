Belgian Catholic university removes faculty member for pro-life stand
April 11, 2017
The Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium has dismissed a faculty member who provoked outcries by describing abortion as a form of murder.
Stephanie Mercier was charged by feminist groups with using his classroom to promote his own political views, after he told a first-year philosophy class that abortion was the taking of an innocent human life. In response to protests, the university first suspended his classes, then informed him that he was being dismissed.
Mercier said that he was given no reason for his dismissal. The university said only that in his class, “the serenity required for teaching was not assured.” The Beligan Catholic bishops’ conference said that the matter was between the teacher and the university.
References:
- Catholic University in Belgium Sacks Lecturer Who Called Abortion 'The Murder of an Innocent Person' (The Tablet)
-
Posted by: feedback -
Apr. 11, 2017 10:45 AM ET USA
This is a great scandal and the University of Louvain should no longer be considered Catholic by anyone.