Pope will be ‘totally safe’ in Egypt, Al Azhar representative promises

April 11, 2017

A spokesman for Al Azhar University has vowed that Pope Francis will be “totally safe” during his visit to Egypt later this month.

“I can guarantee that there won’t be any security problems,” said Kadri Abdelmottale, an adviser to Sheik Ahmed el-Tayeb, the head of Al Azhar University. The Pontiff is due to visit the university—the world’s leading instutition of Sunni Islamic thought—on April 28, the first day of his visit to Egypt.

