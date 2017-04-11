Catholic World News

Vatican consistory to approve canonization of Fatima saints, others

April 11, 2017

Pope Francis has called a consistory of cardinals for April 20—Holy Thursday—to give formal approval to several causes for canonization, including those of Francesco and Jacinto Marto, the child-seers of Fatima.

In March the Congregation for the Causes of Saints approved a miracle through the intercession of Francesco and Jacinta Marto, who were beatified by Pope John Paul II in 2000. The consistory could set a date for the canonization ceremony. Pope Francis is due to visit Fatima in May, for the 100th anniversary of the Marian apparitions, and could preside at the canonization there.

The April 20 consistory could also set dates for the canonization of:

Andrea de Soveral, Ambrogio Francesco Ferro, Matteo Moreira, and 27 companions, Brazilian martyrs;

Faustino Miguez, a Spanish priest; and

Angelo da Acri (born Luca Antonio Falcone), an Italian Capuchin priest.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!