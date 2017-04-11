Catholic World News

Irish archbishop asks for help discovering remains of ‘disappeared’

April 11, 2017

Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh has called for help in finding the remains of people who disappeared during “the Troubles” in Northern Ireland.

Celebrating a Mass for families of those who disappeared, the archbishop renewed an appeal “to the concience of anyone who can help with the cases... so that the agonizing wait of the remaining families can be shortened and their loved ones can at last have a Christian burial.” The archbishop said:

All across this island, in Britain and beyond, there are people on all sides who carry secrets—memories of their own involvement in the deaths and injury of thousands of men, women and children. In some cases they pulled the trigger, planted the bomb, blindly followed orders or gave the command for death or punishment. In other cases they willingly drove a car, kept watch, spread fear, collected money or information, sheltered combatants, colluded or covered up, destroyed evidence or intimidated witnesses.

“These were awful, terrible times,” Archbishop Martin said. He pleaded for those with information about the missing to help close out an unhappy chapter of Irish history.

