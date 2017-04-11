Catholic World News

Chinese officials take ‘underground’ bishop into custody before Chrism Mass

April 11, 2017

Chinese officials have taken an ‘underground’ Catholic bishop into custody, just before he was due to celebrate the Chrism Mass for the first time in his diocese.

Bishop Vincent Guo Xijn on Mindon, in the Fujian province, was taken from his diocese for what the local religious-affairs bureau said was a “learning class” that would last for 20 days. The bishop had been installed in the Mindon diocese last year, following the death of Bishop Vincent Huang Shoucheng.

Chinese officials have a history of removing ‘underground’ bishops and priests from their dioceses or parishes just before major feasts or public events. The Chrism Mass, at which the priests of the diocese unite with their bishop, would have shown the strength of the underground Church in Fujian—where another bishop, backed by the government but not recognized by the Holy See—commands allegiance from fewer local Catholics.

References: