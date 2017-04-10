Catholic World News

Vatican opens free laundromat for Rome’s homeless

April 10, 2017

The Vatican has opened a free laundry for the homeless people of Rome.

Archbishop Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner, said that the initiative was “a concrete sign wanted by the office of papal charities.” The opening of the laundry room follows several other programs for the homeless begun under Pope Francis, including provisions for free showers, haircuts, and medical care.

The laundromat, located in the People of Peace center operated by the Sant’Egidio community, features six new washers and six dryers. The machines were donated by the Whirlpool Corporation. The papal almoner also recognized the Procter & Gamble corporation, which has been providing razors and shaving cream, and now has offered a steady supply of laundry detergents.

