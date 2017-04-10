Catholic World News

Protect life, respect nature, Pope encourages bioethics committee

April 10, 2017

In an April 10 address to members of the National Committee for Biosafety, Biotechnology, and Life Sciences, Pope Francis remarked that “the sciences and technologies are made for man and the world, not the man and the world for science and technology.”

The Pope said that the word “culture,” which he related to “cultivation,” calls to mind “the tension of making grow, bloom, and bear fruit, through human ingenuity, what God has placed in the world.” Citing his own encyclical Laudato Si’, he said that this work implies “a relationship of mutual responsibility between human beings and nature.”

Pope Francis told the group that their role is to promote scientific research that benefits life, and at the same time to “predict and prevent the negative consequences that can result in a distorted use of knowledge and skills to manipulate life.”

