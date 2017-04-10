Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Christian leaders issue joint Easter Message

April 10, 2017

In a joint Easter message, the Christian leaders of Jerusalem have proclaimed that “pain, suffering, and death do not have the final word, it is God—who has the first word and the last.”

The patriarchs and other leaders of Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant groups in Jerusalem said: “The Resurrection inspires the resolute steadfastness in the living stones (local Christians) as living witnesses in the Holy Land.”

In their statement the Christian leaders recalled the ecumenical ceremony that marked the re-opening of the Edicule—the shrine at the site of Christ’s tomb, inside the basilica of the Holy Sepulchre—after extensive renovations. “The completion of this challenging work,” they said, was a testimony to ecumenical cooperation as well as to the support received from all around the world.

The Easter message was signed by:

Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theopilos II

Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Patriarch Nourhan Manougian

Archbishop Pierbattista Pizzabella, apostolic administrator of the Latin-rite Catholic Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Father Francesco Patton, the Franciscan Custos of the Holy Land

Archbishop Anba Antonious of the Coptic Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Archbishop Swerios Malki Murad of the Syrian Orthodox Patriarchate

Archbishop Aba Embakob of the Ethiopian Orthodox Patriarchate

Archbishop Joseph-Jules Zerey of the Melkite Catholic Patriarchate

Archbishop Mosa el Hage of the Maronite Catholic Exarchate

Archbishop Subeil Dawani of the Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East

Bishop Munib Younan of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land

Bishop Pierre Malki of the Syrian Catholic Exarchate

Msgr. George Dankaye of the Armenian Catholic Exarchate

References:

