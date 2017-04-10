Jesuit superior rejects charges of heresy
April 10, 2017
Father Arturo Sosa Abascal, the newly elected superior general of the Society of Jesus, has brushed off charges that he engaged in heresy when he questioned the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ teachings on marriage.
In a February interview, Father Sosa had said that Christ’s teaching should be seen as reflecting a particular cultural context, and added that “no one had a tape record to take down his words.” That interview prompted formal complaints that the Jesuit leader had contradicted Catholic doctrine.
“I don’t know why so many people got mad at me,” Father Sosa said in a new interview. He denied that his intent was to undercut the meaning of Jesus’ words. “It’s exactly the opposite,” he said. “When we interpret, it’s to understand better what Jesus said directly.”
Posted by: ALC -
Apr. 10, 2017 5:42 PM ET USA
We don't need a tape recorder to accept the Bible as the Divinely inspired Word of God. We cannot change it depending on the times. That is exactly what St. Paul was teaching against when he said they taught the truth in season and out of season. Fr. Abascal wants the Bible to change according to the "season". He may want to reject the charge, but it seems to fit like a glove.
Posted by: wsw33410 -
Apr. 10, 2017 1:48 PM ET USA
No, Jesus was not tape-recorded ... but Sosa was, and now, caught with the pants down, he simply lies. Once Jesuits were defending Faith and Church ...