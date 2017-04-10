Catholic World News

Jesuit superior rejects charges of heresy

April 10, 2017

Father Arturo Sosa Abascal, the newly elected superior general of the Society of Jesus, has brushed off charges that he engaged in heresy when he questioned the Gospel accounts of Jesus’ teachings on marriage.

In a February interview, Father Sosa had said that Christ’s teaching should be seen as reflecting a particular cultural context, and added that “no one had a tape record to take down his words.” That interview prompted formal complaints that the Jesuit leader had contradicted Catholic doctrine.

“I don’t know why so many people got mad at me,” Father Sosa said in a new interview. He denied that his intent was to undercut the meaning of Jesus’ words. “It’s exactly the opposite,” he said. “When we interpret, it’s to understand better what Jesus said directly.”

