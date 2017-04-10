Catholic World News

Pontiff asks prayers for Copts after bombings

April 10, 2017

At this regular midday audience on Sunday, April 9, Pope Francis asked for prayers for the Coptic Christians who were targeted by two bombing attacks in Egypt earlier in the day.

The Holy Father expressed his condolences to Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II, and promised to pray for those killed and injured in the bombings. “May the Lord convert the heart of those who sow terror, violence, and death, and also the heart of those who produce and traffic in arms,” he said.

Pope Francis also expressed his sympathy for the victims of an April 7 terrorist attack in Stockholm, Sweden.

