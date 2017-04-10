Catholic World News

New Hampshire bishop: parish churches cannot offer sanctuary for immigrants

April 10, 2017

Bishop Peter Libasci of Manchester, New Hampshire has instructed his priests not to offer their churches as sanctuaries for illegal immigrants.

While he said that the diocese would offer help for immigrants, Bishop Libasci said that designating churches as santuaries “creates a false hope” because it does not actually provide any protection against law enforcement. “‘Sanctuary’ is not a designation recognized by law and provides no such legal protection,” the bishop wrote in a letter to his priests.

