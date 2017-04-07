Catholic World News

Irish census shows drop in Catholic population, jump in ‘no religion’ responses

April 07, 2017

The latest Irish census figures show a steady decline in the number of people who identify themselves as Catholics, and a rise in those who claim no religious affiliation.

The Central Statistics Office revealed that 78% of Irish people identify themselves as Catholics. That figure is down from 84% just five years ago.

Among Ireland’s 4.8 million people, almost 470,000 reported no religious affiliation; that figure was a 74% jump from the previous census.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!