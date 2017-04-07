Action Alert!
On this day each month we have little regular pledged income: Just $111.   Become a monthly Sustaining Member today and SAVE THE DAY!
Catholic World News

Irish census shows drop in Catholic population, jump in ‘no religion’ responses

April 07, 2017

The latest Irish census figures show a steady decline in the number of people who identify themselves as Catholics, and a rise in those who claim no religious affiliation.

The Central Statistics Office revealed that 78% of Irish people identify themselves as Catholics. That figure is down from 84% just five years ago.

Among Ireland’s 4.8 million people, almost 470,000 reported no religious affiliation; that figure was a 74% jump from the previous census.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.