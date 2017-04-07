Action Alert!
Vatican Museums give discounts to blood donors

April 07, 2017

The Vatican Museums have announced a special admission rate for blood donors.

Blood donors at the Gemelli Hospital will receive a voucher that entitles them to a reduced admission rate, as well as a chance to “skip the line” for entry at the Vatican Museums.

The initiative is styled: “Give blood and follow your artistic inclination.”

