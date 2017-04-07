Catholic World News

St. Louis archdiocese, priest exonerated in sex-abuse lawsuit

April 07, 2017

A Missouri court has ruled in favor of the St. Louis archdiocese and an accused priest in a sex-abuse lawsuit.

In the suit, Father Joseph Jiang was accused of groping a teenage girl. He had been charged with a criminal offense for the same alleged incident, but the charges were dismissed. The lawsuit against Father Jiang was also dismissed.

The court rejected the argument that archdiocesan officials should have realized that Father Jiang was a danger to young people. In the wake of the court ruling, the archdiocese released a statement noting that the priest had always insisted that the charges against him were unfounded.

