Catholic World News

Syrian bishop sees US strikes as hasty, dangerous

April 07, 2017

A Syrian bishop has criticized the American air strike on Syria, saying that it took place without an adequate investigation into the chemical-weapons attack in the Idlib province.

Bishop Georges Abou Khazen, the vicar for Latin-rite Catholics in Aleppo, said that he was “baffled” by the speed with which the US acted. “This military operation opens new disturbing scenarios for all,” he said.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!