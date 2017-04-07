Catholic World News
Syrian bishop sees US strikes as hasty, dangerous
April 07, 2017
A Syrian bishop has criticized the American air strike on Syria, saying that it took place without an adequate investigation into the chemical-weapons attack in the Idlib province.
Bishop Georges Abou Khazen, the vicar for Latin-rite Catholics in Aleppo, said that he was “baffled” by the speed with which the US acted. “This military operation opens new disturbing scenarios for all,” he said.
References:
- Syrian Bishop Abou Khazen: baffled by the speed with which the US attack was decided and carried out (Fides)
