Mali: four arrested for nun’s kidnapping, but no news on her condition

April 07, 2017

Four people have been arrested in Mali and charged with involvement in the February kidnapping of a missionary nun from Colombia.

Sister Gloria Cecilia Narvaez was abducted from her community’s residence in Karangasso on February 8.

All four of the people charged with the crime were reportedly involved with the medical clinic where Sister Narvaez worked or with the local Catholic parish.

The Diocese of Karangasso has issued a statement complaining that it has heard nothing about the whereabouts of the kidnapped sister, and only learned about the arrests through media reports.

