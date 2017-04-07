Catholic World News

Malta archbishop open to contraceptive use by married couples?

Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta seemed to indicate a willingness to accept the use of contraception, in comments on a proposal to introduce the “morning-after pill” in Malta.

”What we are saying is that if you have to use a contraceptive, make sure it is not one that kills life,” the archbishop said in a television interview.

Archbishop Scicluna went on to propose that anyone who was prescribed the “morning-after pill” should be fully informed of its effect. Still he declined to condemn the pill. “But it is not my role to identify which brand of pill is good and which isn’t, because the role of the archbishop is not to replace science,” he said.

Speaking more generally about contraception, the archbishop said: “One must remember that the Church always placed the argument in the context of marriage, and it holds on to the tenet of sex belonging within the marriage.”

