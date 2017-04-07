Explore causes of immigration, Pope urges media
April 07, 2017
Media coverage of the immigration issue should focus on “the causes of this phenomenon,” Pope Francis said in his latest published interview.
“The violation of human rights, the violent conflict in the social unrest, lack of basic necessities, natural disasters and those caused by man: all this must be told clearly to allow the right knowledge of the migration phenomenon and, therefore, the right approach,” the Pope said, in an interview with the Italian journal LibertaCivili, released on April 7.
The Pontiff scolded media outlets for using negative terms in describing immigrants. He observed, for example, that to “speak of ‘illegal’ as a synonym for migrant” is to be guilty of inaccuracy and spreading a negative stereotype.
