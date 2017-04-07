Catholic World News

Papal preacher devotes Lenten sermon to Protestant Reformation

April 07, 2017

Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the Capuchin Franciscan friar who has served as preacher to the papal household since 1980, preached his final sermon of Lent 2017 to the Pope and members of the Roman Curia on April 7.

The topic of the sermon, delivered in the in the Redemptoris Mater Chapel of the Apostolic Palace, was “‘the righteousness of God has been manifested’: the fifth centenary of the Protestant Reformation, an occasion of grace and reconciliation for the whole Church.”

The sermon had four sections:

The Origins of the Protestant Reformation

The Doctrine of Justification by Faith after Luther

Justification by Faith: A Doctrine of Paul or of Jesus?

How to Preach Justification by Faith Today

References:

