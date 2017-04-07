Catholic World News

Pope prays for flood victims in Argentina

April 07, 2017

Pope Francis has expressed his spiritual closeness to the Argentine people as parts of the nation experience torrential downpours.

Entrusting the Argentine people to the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the Pope, in a letter to the president of the episcopal conference, spoke of “thousands of people who have had to be evacuated, many of them seeing how they lost everything they had in one moment: home, goods, family memories, the fruit of many years of sacrifice and work.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!