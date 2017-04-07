Number of seminarians declines for 4th straight year
April 07, 2017
The number of major seminarians worldwide has declined for the fourth consecutive year, according to statistics released by the Vatican on April 6.
The number of major seminarians worldwide rose from 63,882 in 1978 to 110,553 in 2000 and peaked at 120,616 in 2011—an increase of 89% in the 33 years after the beginning of St. John Paul II’s pontificate.
The number, however, subsequently declined to 120,051 (2012), 118,251 (2013), 116,939 (2014), and 116,843 (2015). The Holy See Press Office provided a geographical breakdown of the seminarians in 2015:
- Asia: 34,741
- North and South America: 33,512
- Africa: 29,007
- Europe: 18,579
- Oceania: 1,004
Between 2010 and 2015, the number of major seminarians from Africa increased by 7.7%. In Europe, the number decreased by 9.7%.
-
Posted by: hartwood01 -
Apr. 08, 2017 12:24 PM ET USA
Seminarians who want to be aloof from the very people they are supposed to serve may be realizing they would do better and wait until Pope Francis is gone...unless the Holy Spirit sends another disruptive Pontiff.
-
Posted by: Antonius86 -
Apr. 08, 2017 10:00 AM ET USA
Can I say "Francis Effect" or is that uncharitable?
-
Posted by: skall391825 -
Apr. 08, 2017 3:06 AM ET USA
By their fruits you shall know them.
-
Posted by: DCpa -
Apr. 07, 2017 10:08 PM ET USA
Another sign of the "Francis Effect,"
-
Posted by: padrebill -
Apr. 07, 2017 9:56 PM ET USA
The Francis effect?