Cardinal Marx: ‘we believe more than ever in the European project’

April 07, 2017

Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, met recently with Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, the EU’s executive body.

The prelate was joined by Right Rev. Christopher Hill, the Anglican president of the ecumenical Conference of European Churches.

“In the decades since the founding of the European Union and its predecessor institutions, Europeans have benefitted from historic periods of peace, the expansion of democracy on the continent, and increased freedom to work, travel, and study,” Cardinal Marx and Hill said in a joint statement.

“We believe more than ever in the European project and believe that a common path resting on shared values is the best path,” they continued. “A united Europe brings about peace in a world where peace cannot be taken for granted.”

