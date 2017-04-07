Catholic World News

Ex-ambassador cautions Vatican on negotiations with China

April 07, 2017

Andrew Bennett, Canada’s former Ambassador of Religious Freedom, said in an address to a parliamentary forum that the Holy See should have no illusions as it negotiates with China about the appointment of bishops.

“We should be under no illusion that as China engages more and more with the political, economic and social frameworks of the world, that that is having any impact on their human rights record,” Bennett said on April 3.

“The Holy See is now in a process of trying to reach some kind of consensus with the Chinese government on the role between the Catholic Patriotic Association and the Roman Catholic Church,” he continued. “I would caution the Holy See to be careful about whom they are engaging with, because there seems to be no desire on the part of the Chinese government to shift their approach, certainly not with Catholics.”

