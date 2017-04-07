Catholic World News

Trump administration, citing forced abortion, ceases support of UNFPA

The US State Department has announced that it has stopped funding the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) because of its support of Chinese agencies involved in forced abortion and sterilization.

“Chinese families have endured unspeakable abuses, including onerous fines, mandatory pregnancy exams, coerced sterilizations, and forced abortions,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities. “This is a victory for women and children across the globe, as well as for US taxpayers.”

