Irish religious orders fail to implement child-protection plans, watchdog says

April 06, 2017

Three Catholic religious orders in Ireland have failed to take action to implement programs against sexual abuse of children, according to an independent watchdog group.

The National Board for Safeguarding Children, set up by the Irish bishops’ conference, reported that the Norbertines, De La Salle brothers, and Nazareth sisters showed no “real change from their historical behavior.”

