Use yoga for physical, not spiritual health: Indian bishops

April 06, 2017

Yoga may have physical benefits, but it is “not a means to experience the divine,” the synod of India’s Syro-Malabar Catholic Church has proclaimed.

The Syro-Malabar bishops acknowledged the important part that yoga has played in India’s culture, but said that the practices “must be considered as a physical exercise, a posture to concentrate or meditate.”

