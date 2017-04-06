Action Alert!
On this day each month we have little regular pledged income: Just $116.   Become a monthly Sustaining Member today and SAVE THE DAY!
Catholic World News

Pope said to thank Maltese bishops for guidelines on Amoris Laetitia

April 06, 2017

Pope Francis has reportedly thanked the bishops of Malta for their guidelines on the implementation of Amoris Laetitia.

According to a local source, Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, wrote to the Maltese bishops on the Pope’s behalf, applauding them for the guidelines—in which the bishops said that Catholics who are divorced and remarried may receive Communion after consulting with a priest.

The report, if accurate, would parallel a previous case in which the Pope congratulated bishops in Argentina for their interpretation of the apostolic exhortation. In that case, too, the Argentine bishops had said that Amoris Laetitia allowed for divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Communion.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: ALC - Today 6:52 PM ET USA

    So, for a second time Pope Francis has reinforced the most lax interpretation of the document, which goes against all previous teachings and doctrine. I guess this is his answer to the dubia.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Lent Workshop
» Visit Our Easter Workshop
We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.