Pope said to thank Maltese bishops for guidelines on Amoris Laetitia
April 06, 2017
Pope Francis has reportedly thanked the bishops of Malta for their guidelines on the implementation of Amoris Laetitia.
According to a local source, Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, the secretary-general of the Synod of Bishops, wrote to the Maltese bishops on the Pope’s behalf, applauding them for the guidelines—in which the bishops said that Catholics who are divorced and remarried may receive Communion after consulting with a priest.
The report, if accurate, would parallel a previous case in which the Pope congratulated bishops in Argentina for their interpretation of the apostolic exhortation. In that case, too, the Argentine bishops had said that Amoris Laetitia allowed for divorced and remarried Catholics to receive Communion.
