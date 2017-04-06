Catholic World News

Monk who ran ‘sex club’ allowed to remain at English boarding school

April 06, 2017

A monk at one of England’s most famous Catholic boarding schools was allowed to remain in residence even after it emerged that he had ran a “sex club” for students, the London Times reports.

Father Jeremy Sierla was the object of a criminal investigation in 2004, the Times reveals. Although no charges were filed, local police said that he should be removed from the school. Nevertheless he remained there until 2012.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!