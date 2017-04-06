Catholic World News

Philadelphia priest faces charges for skimming funds from priests’ retirement home

April 06, 2017

The rector of a home for retired Catholic priests in the Philadelphia archdiocese faces criminal charges for allegedly misappropriating over $500,000.

Msgr. William Dombrow is accused of taking funds from the account of the Villa St. Joseph, and spending the money on fine dining and casino gambling. Msgr. Dombrow is reportedly cooperating with prosecutors.

