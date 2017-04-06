Catholic World News

Iraqi priest to celebrate Palm Sunday Mass in town liberated from Islamic State

April 06, 2017

A Chaldean priest has spoken with “enthusiasm, but also emotion,” about plans to celebrate Mass in on Palm Sunday in one of the towns liberated from the Islamic State.

Father Paul Thabit Mekko reports that ten or more buses will carry Catholics from Erbil, where they found shelter after the Islamic State offensive, to the town of Karamies, on the Nineveh Plains. The town’s church has been cleaned up, he says, and 400 people are expected for the “first Easter of liberation.”

