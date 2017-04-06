Catholic World News

Filipino archbishop sees assault on Christian principles in Catholic nation

The president of the bishops’ conference in the Philippines fears that the heavily Catholic nation has “started to persecute Christian beliefs.”

Archbishop Socrates Villegas of Lingayen-Dagupan said that while Filipino Christians do not suffer active persecution, the trend in that direction is alarming. “The principles of Christianity are being questioned and attacked,” he said.

The archbishop appeared to be aiming his comments at President Rodrigo Duterte, who has ridiculed the Church and ignored protests against the brutality of his anti-drug campaign, which has resulted in hundreds of extra-judicial killings.

