Pope will wash prisoners’ feet at Holy Thursday service

April 06, 2017

Pope Francis will travel just outside Rome on Holy Thursday, to celebrate the Mass of the Last Supper at the Paliano prison, the Vatican has announced.

Pope Francis has presided at the Holy Thurday liturgy at prisons twice before during his pontificate: in 2013 at the Casal del Marmo detention center for youth in Rome and in 2015 at the Rebibbia prison. In 2014 he celebrated the Mass of the Last Supper at the Don Gnocchi center for the disabled, and last year at the Castelnuovo di Porto center for refugees seeking asylum.

During the ceremony, the Pope will perform the traditional washing of the feet for prisoners at the Paliano prison. In past years he has washed the feet of other prisoners, of women, and of Hindus and Muslims.

